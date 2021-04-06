Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Denbury news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $15,676,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $51.71.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective for the company.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

