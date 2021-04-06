Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Parsons by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Get Parsons alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.