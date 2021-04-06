Patron Partners Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $225.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.69. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $189.53 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.