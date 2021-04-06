Patron Partners Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENG. Creative Planning increased its holdings in ENGlobal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 185,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ENGlobal in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Palma sold 9,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $50,938.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gent sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 360,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ENGlobal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of ENG stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.59 million, a P/E ratio of 149.72 and a beta of 2.75. ENGlobal Co. has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

