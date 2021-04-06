Patron Partners Advisors LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.74. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $59.04.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

