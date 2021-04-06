Patron Partners Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 41,835.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after buying an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sysco by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after buying an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after buying an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,132.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.