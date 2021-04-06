Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Paychex updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.94-3.00 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.94-3.00 EPS.

PAYX stock traded down $6.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.09. 67,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,634. Paychex has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

