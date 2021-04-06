Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.94-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96-4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion.Paychex also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.94-3.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

