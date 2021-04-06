Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.94-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96-4.041 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $100.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average is $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

