PayPie 24-Hour Volume Tops $975.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, PayPie has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. PayPie has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $975.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00059931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.26 or 0.00659486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00078720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

