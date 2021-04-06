Peconic Partners LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peconic Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.57 and a 200 day moving average of $123.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.03.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

