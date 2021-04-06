PengolinCoin Trading Down 23.3% This Week (PGO)

PengolinCoin (CURRENCY:PGO) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. PengolinCoin has a market capitalization of $98,706.42 and approximately $113,600.00 worth of PengolinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PengolinCoin has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. One PengolinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PengolinCoin Profile

PGO is a coin. PengolinCoin’s total supply is 23,029,563 coins. PengolinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PengolinC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PengolinCoin is pengolincoin.s2ii.xyz.

PengolinCoin Coin Trading

