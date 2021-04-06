Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $100.71 and last traded at $100.81. Approximately 159,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,156,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.84.

Several research firms recently commented on PENN. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,093,371 shares of company stock worth $383,945,497. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,214,000 after purchasing an additional 103,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after acquiring an additional 494,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,942,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 46.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 864,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 273,059 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

