PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Down 3.2%

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.40 and last traded at $60.94. 9,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 980,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.97.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 133,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $7,754,887.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $858,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and sold 254,929 shares valued at $15,942,113. 21.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

