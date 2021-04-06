Penta (PNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $356,089.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Penta has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Penta has a market capitalization of $67.74 million and $356,089.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00059664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.17 or 0.00659473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00078961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00031545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, "pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. "

Buying and Selling Penta

