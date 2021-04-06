People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was downgraded by research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

PBCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after buying an additional 14,374,649 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $53,646,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,255 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

