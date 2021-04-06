Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perspecta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.84.

Perspecta stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. Perspecta has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Perspecta will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Perspecta by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

