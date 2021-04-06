Peterson Wealth Management Purchases 818 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Peterson Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 0.7% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,565,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $931,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,812,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of XBI traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.53. 52,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,602,889. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.18. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

