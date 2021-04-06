Peterson Wealth Management Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 4.0% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SDY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,100. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $119.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.72.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

