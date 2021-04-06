Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.69.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $79.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $1,124,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,107,667 shares of company stock worth $83,251,006 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.