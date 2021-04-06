Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $204.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice reiterated a hold rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.04.

PXD stock opened at $152.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

