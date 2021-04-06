Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $213.00 at Mizuho

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $186.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PXD. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $152.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

