Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Raymond James

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.04.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $152.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 149.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

