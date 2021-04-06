PiplCoin (PIPL) Hits Market Cap of $399,639.53

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. One PiplCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. PiplCoin has a market cap of $399,639.53 and $3.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00056198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00685105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00075319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00030091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin (CRYPTO:PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

