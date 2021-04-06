Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 24,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,224,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PBI shares. Sidoti cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 2.91.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,650,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 632,500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3,004.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 683,159 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.