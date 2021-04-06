Playkey 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $103,868.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Playkey has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $103,868.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00057725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.68 or 0.00671107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00075615 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00030535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

