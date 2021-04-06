PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after purchasing an additional 274,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.32.

PPG Industries stock opened at $153.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $156.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

