Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 334,956 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 3,458.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,956 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $36,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 111,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 64,685 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.33. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $172.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

