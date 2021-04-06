Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 152,326 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,326 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $41,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 85.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,840,527.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $1,352,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $153.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.86. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $155.65.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.86.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.