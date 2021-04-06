Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $35.27 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,663,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734,710 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.59% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $35,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 61,253 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,575,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

