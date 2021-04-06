Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 45,396 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Saul Centers worth $43,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Saul Centers by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 111.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

BFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $958.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

