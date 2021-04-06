Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,810 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of MetLife worth $47,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in MetLife by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,760,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,393,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in MetLife by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 502,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,601,000 after purchasing an additional 55,505 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.46.

MET stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $62.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

