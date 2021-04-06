Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $41.88 Million Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 393,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $41,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.16 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,087.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDAY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $512,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,968,764.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.