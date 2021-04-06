Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 238,702 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,366,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $38,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

NYSE:AIV opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $957.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $6.48.

In other news, Director Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $75,274.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

