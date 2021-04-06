Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Prologis were worth $24,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,710,000 after purchasing an additional 329,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,530,000 after purchasing an additional 879,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $686,317,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Shares of PLD opened at $108.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.38. The stock has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

