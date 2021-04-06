Prospect Capital (NYSE:PBY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.62

Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.62 and traded as high as $25.66. Prospect Capital shares last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 1,783 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile (NYSE:PBY)

There is no company description available for Prospect Capital Corp.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.