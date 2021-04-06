PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Down to $58.12

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.12, but opened at $56.68. PubMatic shares last traded at $56.19, with a volume of 864 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PUBM. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cannonball Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.66.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $4,096,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $2,866,000.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

