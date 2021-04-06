PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $21,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

PHM stock opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.55.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

