Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $401.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.39. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.