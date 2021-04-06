Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Price Target Lowered to C$2.60 at Pi Financial

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Pi Financial from C$3.05 to C$2.60 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pure Gold Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.42. The company had a trading volume of 866,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pure Gold Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.68 and a twelve month high of C$3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$559.61 million and a P/E ratio of -19.86.

About Pure Gold Mining

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

