Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Issued By Northcoast Research

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $128.06 on Tuesday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $136.54. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.84.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $1,537,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632 in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

