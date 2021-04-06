Qbao Price Hits $0.0124 on Top Exchanges (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Qbao token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $812,457.12 and $52,381.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qbao has traded 56.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000113 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Qbao

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qbao

