QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. QCR has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $768.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.14.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QCR will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in QCR by 20.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of QCR by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 6.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of QCR by 362.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 34,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of QCR by 19.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

