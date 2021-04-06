Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to post sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.74 billion and the highest is $2.80 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.44 billion to $13.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PWR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Quanta Services stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.76. 23,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,656. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $92.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 10.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after buying an additional 144,002 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,795,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

