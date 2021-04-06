Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry Sells 201 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry sold 201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $12,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John J. Fry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, John J. Fry sold 163 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $11,126.38.

On Tuesday, January 5th, John J. Fry sold 153 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $6,751.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 407.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 35,819 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Quanterix by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

