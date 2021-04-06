R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Insider Gary Steven Long Sells 5,837 Shares

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $146,683.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,776.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary Steven Long also recently made the following trade(s):

Get R1 RCM alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of R1 RCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $925,904.08.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 275.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 87.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,720 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 54,387 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 138.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,471 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 58,927 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 529.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,557 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.