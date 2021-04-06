Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,434 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 429,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 63,396 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,970,000 after buying an additional 32,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 176,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DEA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

