Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $829,000 Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,898 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 963.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL stock opened at $437.15 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.26 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $434.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.50.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

