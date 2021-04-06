Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,179 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MicroStrategy by 361.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 111,964 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,647,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 29.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in MicroStrategy by 392.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MicroStrategy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $720.55 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,004.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $755.91 and its 200 day moving average is $448.75.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total transaction of $924,151.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.