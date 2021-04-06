Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 341 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 226,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after buying an additional 37,248 shares during the period.

FMAT stock opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.49. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.32.

